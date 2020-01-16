Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,943 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 750,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $884,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,989,000 after purchasing an additional 390,644 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,192.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 659,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 608,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $132,227.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,370.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $401,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,619 shares of company stock valued at $923,336. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.85. 27,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,463. The firm has a market cap of $743.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

