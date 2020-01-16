Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,025 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $27.05. 4,707,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,131. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.