Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Technicolor, formerly known as Thomson SA, serves as an international base of entertainment, software, and gaming customers. The Company is a leading provider of production, postproduction, and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. Technicolor engages in film processing; manufacture and distribution of DVDs (including Blu-ray Disc); and supplying set-top boxes and gateways. The Company also operates an Intellectual Property and Licensing business unit. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLRY remained flat at $$0.86 during trading on Thursday. 134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476. Technicolor has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $355.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Technicolor Company Profile

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Entertainment Services, and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment provides production services, such as digital video and sound postproduction services; visual effects and animation services for feature films, TV series, advertising, and video games; computer generated imagery animation services; on-set, color correction, VFX integration, and sound services; and replicates, packages, and distributes video, game and music DVD, Blu-ray, and CD discs, as well as offers turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions.

