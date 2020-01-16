TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

TLTZY stock remained flat at $$7.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.44. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

