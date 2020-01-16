Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TEF traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.78. 40,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. Telefonica has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica during the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Telefonica by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.