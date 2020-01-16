Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Shares Down 0.6%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37, 111 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 44,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teucrium Soybean Fund stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) by 6,252.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.47% of Teucrium Soybean Fund worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

