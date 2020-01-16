TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Update

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TFS Financial stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.71. 2,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFSL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $67,620.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,454 shares of company stock worth $291,042. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,116,000 after purchasing an additional 145,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TFS Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,661,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,087,000 after acquiring an additional 101,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TFS Financial by 52.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 315,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TFS Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TFS Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

