The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.66

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and traded as high as $20.80. The India Fund shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 12,391 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The India Fund by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in The India Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 85,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in The India Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in The India Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

