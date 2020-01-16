Thrive Token Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $626,022.00 and $29,574.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.68 or 0.05766437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035164 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00119893 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

THRT is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.