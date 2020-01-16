Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. Tilly’s also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.18-0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of TLYS opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

