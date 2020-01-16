Tinkerine Studios (CVE:TTD) Trading Up 25%

Tinkerine Studios Ltd (CVE:TTD) shares were up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 120,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 35,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Tinkerine Studios (CVE:TTD)

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. designs, manufacture, and distribution of 3D printers and related accessories and parts in Canada, the United States, and APAC regions. It also provides Tinkerine Suite, a 3D slicing software; and science, technology, engineering, art, and math based educational content and training tools, as well as manufactures 3D printing materials.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tinkerine Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinkerine Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.