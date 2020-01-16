TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,721 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

NYSE TJX opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

