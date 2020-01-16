Tokenomy (TEN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75,872.00

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Tokenomy has a market cap of $6.01 million and $75,872.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenomy token can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Indodax, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

Tokenomy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene, IDEX, Indodax, Tokenomy and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

