TokenPay Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001188 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Liquid and Cryptopia. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $165,646.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00053027 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00074479 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,677.57 or 0.99982388 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00054067 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001430 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,809,116 coins and its circulating supply is 16,614,922 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

