Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.38

Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.38 and last traded at $91.97, with a volume of 1523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.87.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 274.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

