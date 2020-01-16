Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys C$37,820.50 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,820.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,615,237 shares in the company, valued at C$160,589,428.38.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,018.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.05 per share, with a total value of C$75,274.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.86 per share, with a total value of C$37,149.50.

On Monday, December 9th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.87 per share, with a total value of C$34,662.50.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,050.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,069.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,475.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.92 per share, with a total value of C$32,311.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.60 per share, with a total value of C$31,500.00.

Shares of TSE TOU traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.93. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 12-month low of C$10.45 and a 12-month high of C$22.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$462.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

TOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.13.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.