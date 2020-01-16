TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.86

Shares of TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and traded as high as $6.92. TPG Telecom shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 317,910 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is A$6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 37.11.

TPG Telecom Company Profile (ASX:TPM)

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunication services to residential users, small and medium enterprises, government, large corporate enterprises, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. The company offers ADSL2+, NBN, fiber optic and Ethernet broadband access, telephony services, Internet protocol television, SIM only mobile plans, and various business networking solutions.

