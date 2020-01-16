Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,344 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,033% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,006. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Gentex by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

