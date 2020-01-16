Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,721 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,195% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.
In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter.
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.
See Also: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.