Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TRVI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $886,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

