Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inphi in the third quarter worth about $99,000.

Get Inphi alerts:

NYSE IPHI traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.89. The stock had a trading volume of 580,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,890. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $83.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $171,672.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

IPHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.