Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 14.6% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 103.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth about $9,959,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth about $1,397,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTY traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 89,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $35.03.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

