Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the period. Carolina Financial comprises 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carolina Financial were worth $21,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carolina Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Carolina Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Carolina Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Carolina Financial by 1,627.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 151,388 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carolina Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

In other news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $72,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,282.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 3,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $229,833.60. Insiders have sold a total of 15,178 shares of company stock worth $709,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

CARO traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Carolina Financial Corp has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $929.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.