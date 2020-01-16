Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Columbia Banking System worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 31.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 254,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,736. Columbia Banking System Inc has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $41.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

COLB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.