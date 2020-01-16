Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $18.97 Million Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,908 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Benchmark Electronics worth $18,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 318,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,882. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.