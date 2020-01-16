Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,655,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497,908 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $17,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $458,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 200.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 177,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 118,703 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,652,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,870,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,426,500. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.