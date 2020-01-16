Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 12,234 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,234 shares during the period. Franklin Electric accounts for 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Franklin Electric worth $23,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 17.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $29,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $251,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $904,262. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 194,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.30. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $60.84.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

