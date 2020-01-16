Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $11,438,995,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,909,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at $25,815,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,390. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,215. The company has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.98.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

