Trident Resources (LON:TRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Trident Resources (LON:TRR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.77) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:TRR remained flat at $GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 million and a PE ratio of -10.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.90. Trident Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

In other news, insider Adam Davidson bought 65,000 shares of Trident Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,050 ($14,535.65).

Trident Resources Plc intends to acquire a controlling interest in a company or asset in the mining or metals sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

