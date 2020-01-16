Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a coverage optimism score of -3.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ TUES traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.88. Tuesday Morning has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reuben E. Slone acquired 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $97,092.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,241.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

