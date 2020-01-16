Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,856,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the previous session’s volume of 1,438,395 shares.The stock last traded at $9.14 and had previously closed at $8.07.

TUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The firm has a market cap of $393.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 92.53%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stein Ove Fenne bought 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $100,990.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,106.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 962.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $208,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

