Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a $44.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. 20,536,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,297,200. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $410,227.88. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 251,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $6,834,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,836,379.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,880,823 shares of company stock worth $1,793,234,775 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

