UBS Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €265.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €265.00 ($308.14) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €271.69 ($315.92).

