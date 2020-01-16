UBS Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €76.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.60 ($73.95) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €57.28 ($66.61).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €70.30 ($81.74) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a fifty-two week high of €72.18 ($83.93). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

