UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 2,202 ($28.97) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,175 ($28.61). UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,970 ($25.91) to GBX 2,010 ($26.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,035.50 ($26.78).

LON BRBY traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,315 ($30.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,162.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,107.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

