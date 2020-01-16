Ultimate Secure Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $307.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $186,467.00 and approximately $307.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

