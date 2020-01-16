UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of UMB Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.38. 160,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,245. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $60.18 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.93 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $258,469.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,060 shares of company stock worth $802,339. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $18,455,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 598.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,255,000 after buying an additional 265,035 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1,614.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 126,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 849,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,848,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 866.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 74,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

