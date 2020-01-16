Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 164.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.4% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.90. 3,227,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,469. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $184.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day moving average of $170.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

