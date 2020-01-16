United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43, approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 31.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

