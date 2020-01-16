UNIVERSAL CASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 128% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 152.1% higher against the US dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $1.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, Exrates, YoBit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.13 or 0.03567293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00193685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash . The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

