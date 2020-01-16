Upfiring Hits Market Cap of $389,449.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $389,449.00 and approximately $3,961.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Upfiring has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.03611754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00194821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028381 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00126944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring launched on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, YoBit, COSS, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

