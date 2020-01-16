Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Shares of NASDAQ UROV traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. 1,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. Urovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.30. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 220,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urovant Sciences (UROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.