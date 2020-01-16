US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Short Interest Update

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ECOL traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,137. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.55. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 483,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,884,000 after buying an additional 36,751 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,591,000 after buying an additional 233,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,901,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,305,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,759,000 after buying an additional 106,107 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

