USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUYN) Trading Down 1.4%

USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUYN) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.0373 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

