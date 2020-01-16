USDX Trading Down 56.1% This Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, USDX has traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001554 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $512,231.00 and $2,507.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039048 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00018244 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000613 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004877 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000625 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,101 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

