Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeritas Holdings Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company which focused on developing technologies for Type 2 diabetes. The company’s product pipeline consists of V-Go (R) Disposable Insulin Delivery device, is a simple, wearable, basal-bolus insulin delivery solution for Type 2 diabetes which enables patients to administer a continuous preset basal rate infusion of insulin. Valeritas Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Valeritas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Valeritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Valeritas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of VLRX stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. 32,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,093. Valeritas has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.61. Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 1,142.30% and a negative net margin of 183.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valeritas will post -9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 1,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valeritas stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Valeritas as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

