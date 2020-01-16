ValuEngine Downgrades Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) to Strong Sell

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.54. 31 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.60. Winmark has a one year low of $152.70 and a one year high of $206.10.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 289.84%.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 2,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total transaction of $408,259.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,824 shares in the company, valued at $23,187,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.41, for a total transaction of $719,700.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,260,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,157 shares of company stock worth $2,475,560 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

