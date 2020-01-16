ValuEngine Lowers vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Hold

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of VTVT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. 2,486,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -3.51. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,369,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,729,452 shares of company stock worth $10,000,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

