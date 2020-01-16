ValuEngine Upgrades Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) to “Hold”

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

Syneos Health stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $64.72.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $147,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

