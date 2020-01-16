ValuEngine Upgrades Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) to “Hold”

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
SYNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.
Syneos Health stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $64.72.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $147,000.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.