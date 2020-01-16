Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.25

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.25 and last traded at $112.25, with a volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.67.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.
