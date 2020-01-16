Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.25

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.25 and last traded at $112.25, with a volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 697,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,130,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

